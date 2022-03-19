Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Exelon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,565,000 after purchasing an additional 724,918 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,723,000 after buying an additional 484,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exelon by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after buying an additional 165,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 78.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

