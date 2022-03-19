Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $141.71 Million Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,433 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 5.29% of Pacira BioSciences worth $141,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,859 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,951 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $72.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

