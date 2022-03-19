Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $183.10 Million Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,833,899 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 11.13% of Oscar Health worth $183,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,575,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,322,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 90,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,756,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $8.97 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $31.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $354,368.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,912 shares of company stock valued at $658,944 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

