Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,385,126 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,454 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.42% of Banco Bradesco worth $138,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 430,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 156,741 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 343,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 136,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBD opened at $4.18 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 21.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBD shares. Barclays began coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

