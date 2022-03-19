Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,742,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,677 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 5.16% of Stericycle worth $282,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Stericycle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $56.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

