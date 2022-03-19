Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,623,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,429 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.99% of Oatly Group worth $188,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oatly Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oatly Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Oatly Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTLY stock opened at 5.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 10.22. Oatly Group AB has a one year low of 4.66 and a one year high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTLY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 15.08.

Oatly Group Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

