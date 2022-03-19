Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 23,230 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950,642 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Microsoft worth $2,337,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $300.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.66. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $229.35 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.