Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 668,196 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,483,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,196 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.07% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $352,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,281,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,293,000 after buying an additional 1,562,418 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after buying an additional 6,539,774 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,156,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,882,000 after buying an additional 276,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,589 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,872,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,153 shares during the period.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TME. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. China Renaissance Securities cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.98.

Shares of TME opened at $5.06 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.