Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 93,163 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,423,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,163 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.42% of Fastenal worth $155,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

