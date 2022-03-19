Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases New Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,826,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,572,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.74% of Vimeo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,144,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,716,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

