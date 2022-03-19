Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases Shares of 3,559,533 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,559,533 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,088,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Rivian Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,771,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $2,585,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,569,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 92.00.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 45.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 59.64. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 33.46 and a 52 week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

