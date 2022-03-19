Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,471,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,362 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 6.30% of Howard Hughes worth $353,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 73,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $98.89 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.04.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Howard Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.