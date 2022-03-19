Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,417,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,237 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 9.88% of Redfin worth $399,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,404,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,821 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Redfin by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Redfin by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,155,000 after buying an additional 282,111 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $11,447,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN opened at $20.49 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $109,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,418 shares of company stock worth $3,187,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDFN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens cut Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

Redfin Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.