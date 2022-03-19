Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stock Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,680,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,928 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.76% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $105,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KC opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.41. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

