Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,798,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,055,110 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 6.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.08% of Tesla worth $11,411,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Tesla by 140.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $905.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $897.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $934.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $909.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

