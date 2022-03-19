Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 175,995 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,728,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 175,995 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.4% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Meta Platforms worth $2,599,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

FB opened at $216.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.49. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

