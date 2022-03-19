Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,863 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,723,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.46% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $166,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA opened at $60.17 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

