Banano One Day Volume Reaches $43,210.00 (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $14.44 million and approximately $43,210.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001942 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00046071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,641,182 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars.

