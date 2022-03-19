Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 20,178 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $20,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 862,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 357,441 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 851,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

