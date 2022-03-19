Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 33,287 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $176.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $157.20 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

