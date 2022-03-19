Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $17,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200,491 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $75.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average is $77.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

