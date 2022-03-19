Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.71 and a twelve month high of $154.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

