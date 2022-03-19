Bangor Savings Bank Buys 111,882 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,882 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.42% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $26,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

