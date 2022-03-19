Bangor Savings Bank Buys 213 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,958,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 79,120 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after acquiring an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

NYSE:BLK traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $738.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,004. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $772.76 and its 200-day moving average is $860.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

