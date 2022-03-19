Bangor Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,067.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 52,912 shares in the last quarter.

IDV opened at $31.88 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

