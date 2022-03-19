Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,161,000 after acquiring an additional 94,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Virtu Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 35,203 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virtu Financial by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 374,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of -0.43.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

Virtu Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.