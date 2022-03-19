Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.65 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 806,925 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 314.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,030,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 781,763 shares during the last quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,772,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,307,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,588,000 after purchasing an additional 111,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 471.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 101,281 shares during the last quarter.

SJNK opened at $26.20 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $27.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00.

