Bangor Savings Bank Has $3.60 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 29,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 141,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,811 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,888. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

NYSE BMY opened at $71.02 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

