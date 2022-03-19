Bangor Savings Bank Has $94.21 Million Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,748,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.40% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $94,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,446 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 714,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,049,000 after acquiring an additional 255,624 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,610,000 after acquiring an additional 246,401 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,007,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,061,000 after acquiring an additional 239,639 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $51.92 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

