Bangor Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 67,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 112,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 65,865,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,142,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

