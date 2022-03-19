Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 692,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,773,000 after buying an additional 116,709 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $100.00 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.64.

