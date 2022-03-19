Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,468 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.13% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

