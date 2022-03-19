Bangor Savings Bank Sells 24,089 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,089 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,670,000 after buying an additional 4,736,348 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,159,000 after buying an additional 399,577 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,595,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,073,000 after buying an additional 56,077 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,527,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,414,000 after purchasing an additional 191,810 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after purchasing an additional 958,720 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

