Bangor Savings Bank Sells 9,484 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.17% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,446,000 after buying an additional 51,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 38,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

