Bangor Savings Bank Trims Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79.

