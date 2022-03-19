BarnBridge Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.25 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $50.25 million and approximately $30.78 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.94 or 0.00018925 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003599 BTC.

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge (BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,329,446 coins. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

