Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.04. 2,703,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.27. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

