Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Decreased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $262.04 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.27.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

