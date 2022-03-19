Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

BDRFY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €88.00 ($96.70) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €88.00 ($96.70) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($120.88) to €106.00 ($116.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

