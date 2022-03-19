Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 2,035 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.12.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $245.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

