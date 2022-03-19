Bellecapital International Ltd. Decreases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,979,000 after buying an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,347,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hershey by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hershey by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,257,000 after buying an additional 65,397 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,013,059 shares of company stock worth $205,959,229. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $206.73 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $153.94 and a 52-week high of $216.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.