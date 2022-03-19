Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 683 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $158.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.11. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.90 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

