Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,618.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLWYF shares. Investec started coverage on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,010 ($52.15) to GBX 3,885 ($50.52) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($45.83) to GBX 3,351 ($43.58) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of BLWYF stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. Bellway has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

