Belt (BELT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.12 Million

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00045867 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.37 or 0.06978173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,893.01 or 0.99931450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00041585 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.