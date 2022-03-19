Belt Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $191,428.00 (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00003570 BTC on major exchanges. Belt Finance has a market cap of $14.32 million and approximately $191,428.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00046681 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.37 or 0.07028324 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,020.99 or 1.00067671 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00033793 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.