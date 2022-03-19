BENQI (QI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.36 Million

BENQI (QI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One BENQI coin can now be bought for $0.0564 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BENQI has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $18.36 million and $76.84 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00045947 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.83 or 0.07000653 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,125.58 or 0.99804778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00041931 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

