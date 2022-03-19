Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.05

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 24.35 ($0.32). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 22.75 ($0.30), with a volume of 648,638 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of £58.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.05.
About Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY)
