Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.05

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 24.35 ($0.32). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 22.75 ($0.30), with a volume of 648,638 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £58.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.05.

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

