Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,150 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 144,183 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of Best Buy worth $26,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.84. 4,539,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.60.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

