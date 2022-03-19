B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of B&G Foods worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 269.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 64.7% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BGS opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $36.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 182.69%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

