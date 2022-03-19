Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $1.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.10 million to $20.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.62 million, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,957,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after purchasing an additional 414,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,416,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 743.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 157,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $41.19 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

